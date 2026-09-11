Iran Proposes $10-Billion BRICS Reinsurance Firm, Calls For Local Currency Trade

Iran has proposed $10 billion joint reinsurance company at BRICS Business Forum, while urging wider use of local currencies for trade among member countries.

Speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in Delhi on Friday, September 11,Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called for BRICS bank to boost infrastructure financing.



(This is a developing story.)

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