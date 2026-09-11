Another Hormuz? Oil Markets On Edge As Houthis Seize Control Of Red Sea Transit Route

Iran-backed Houthi forces have taken control of Yemen's entire Red Sea coastline, consolidating their hold over the strategically important Bab al-Mandeb Strait and raising fresh concerns over global shipping and energy supplies, Al Jazeera reported.

The Houthis seized the coastal town of Al-Makha, or Mocha, before pushing north towards Dhubab, close to the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

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Government sources and witnesses said Houthi fighters also moved onto nearby islands after forces loyal to Yemen's internationally recognised government withdrew from the area.

Houthi forces were reported to have reached Mayyun Island, also known as Perim, which sits at the centre of the narrow waterway connecting the Gulf of Aden with the Red Sea.

Reports also said the group seized the Al-Omari military camp overlooking the strait.

Bab al-Mandeb is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints. It provides the main sea passage between the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea, linking Asian and Middle Eastern trade routes with the Suez Canal and European markets.

The latest advance could give the Houthis significant leverage over commercial shipping and energy flows, particularly as disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have already strained global oil markets.

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Oil prices neared $110 a barrel on Friday before retreating to $104, while diesel prices in the United States crossed $6 a gallon, according to reports.

The International Energy Agency has also warned that disruptions to Middle Eastern energy flows could extend into 2027.

Saudi Arabia reportedly carried out air strikes on Al-Makha airport following the Houthi advance, although there were no immediate confirmed reports of casualties or significant damage.

The developments mark a further escalation in Yemen's conflict and could widen the regional fallout from the ongoing confrontation involving the US, Iran and their allies.

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