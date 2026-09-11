Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 36: Film Continues Impressive Theatrical Journey Into Sixth Week

Hanuman Ansh continues to attract audiences to theatres, maintaining a steady presence at the box office. The film has added another day to its ongoing theatrical run.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 1.95 crore in India net on Day 36 so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 23% occupancy across 2,623 shows. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 165.08 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 195.05 crore. Final figures are awaited.

The Hindi 2D version recorded 13.54% overall occupancy. Morning shows also registered 13.54% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night figures are unavailable.

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Week-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. Its first week ended with a collection of Rs 1.08 crore.

During Week 2, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 40 lakh, while Week 3 added Rs 10.40 crore. The film's Week 4 collection stood at Rs 61 crore.

In its fifth week, the film collected Rs 10 crore on Day 29, Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30 and Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31. It earned Rs 10 crore on Day 32, Rs 10.75 crore on Day 33, Rs 10.25 crore on Day 34 and Rs 10 crore on Day 35.

Entering its sixth week, Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 1.95 crore on Day 36 so far, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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