Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 35: Film Continues To Maintain Strong Hold

Hanuman Ansh is showing a good hold at the box office as its theatrical run moves ahead on Thursday.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 3.91 crore in India net on Day 35 so far, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded 28% occupancy across 5,131 shows. Its total India net collection stands at Rs 157.04 crore, while the gross collection is Rs 185.57 crore. Final figures are awaited.

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The Hindi 2D recorded 24.73% overall occupancy. Morning shows recorded 14.08% occupancy, while afternoon shows registered 31.85% occupancy, the report stated. Evening and night figures are unavailable.

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Week-Wise Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, the film opened with Rs 10 lakh on Day 1, followed by Rs 20 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 30 lakh on Day 3. The first week ended with a collection of Rs 1.08 crore.

During Week 2, the film earned Rs 40 lakh, while its Week 3 collection stood at Rs 10.40 crore. Week 4 added Rs 61 crore to its India net collection.

Entering its fifth week, the film collected Rs 10 crore on Day 29, Rs 16.50 crore on Day 30 and Rs 22.75 crore on Day 31. It earned Rs 10 crore on Day 32, followed by Rs 10.75 crore on Day 33 and Rs 10.25 crore on Day 34, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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