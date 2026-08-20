Max To Mercedes Up In Smoke! Verstappen Extends Contract With Red Bull Till 2030

Four-time Formula One world champion Max Verstappen has signed a contract extension with Red Bull that will keep him with the team until the end of the 2030 season, ending months of speculation over his future.

The Dutch driver had been strongly linked with a potential move to Mercedes, while McLaren had also been mentioned as a possible destination. Verstappen's previous contract with Red Bull ran until the end of 2028, but clauses in the deal could reportedly have allowed him to leave after the current Formula One season.

The new agreement, announced by Red Bull on Thursday, puts an end to the uncertainty surrounding the 28-year-old's future.

“Four more years of full send,” Red Bull said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the extension.

Verstappen has been one of the dominant forces in Formula One in recent years, winning four consecutive drivers' championships from 2021 to 2024.

He joined Red Bull in 2016 after being promoted from Toro Rosso, now known as Racing Bulls, and has since established himself as one of the most successful drivers of the modern era, with 71 race wins.

"I am really pleased with the contract extension. We have the best people, and I'm excited to keep working together with everyone to get back to the top again," Verstappen said.

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However, the 2026 season has been more challenging for the four-time world champion. Red Bull have struggled under the new regulations, while Verstappen currently sits sixth in the drivers' championship.

The team's lack of competitiveness had fuelled speculation that Verstappen could leave, with Mercedes emerging as the most prominent potential destination. McLaren had also been linked with the Dutchman.

Despite the difficult campaign, Verstappen has expressed his desire to help Red Bull return to winning ways, and his new long-term contract signals his commitment to the team.

"I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships," he added.

"This remains the ultimate goal that all of us have been working towards and will continue to pursue. I want to thank Red Bull, Laurent and everyone at Oracle Red Bull Racing for the trust they put in me."

The announcement comes just ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, making the final edition of the race even more significant for Verstappen and his army of orange-clad supporters.

"To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do."

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Verstappen dominated the first three Dutch Grands Prix after the race returned to the F1 calendar in 2021, winning each edition. However, McLaren has taken control in the last two races, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri claiming victories at Zandvoort.

Verstappen is expected to wear a special helmet for this year's race, featuring a design inspired by the famous blue Delft pottery.

The Dutch Grand Prix will leave the Formula One calendar after this year's edition, with organisers deciding not to continue.

With Verstappen now committed to Red Bull until 2030, the team will hope the new deal marks the beginning of another successful chapter after a difficult start to the current season.

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