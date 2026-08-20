Good News For College Students: Google Offers One-Year Of Free AI Plus Plan — All You Need To Know

Google has introduced a one-year free subscription to its Google AI Plus plan for eligible students in India, alongside new study tools in the Gemini app. The offer is available to students enrolled in eligible degree- or certificate-granting educational institutions, according to the offer details.

Students will need to verify their enrolment through SheerID, a third-party verification service used by Google for its student offers.

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How To Claim The Offer

Eligible students can visit Google's student offer page through Google One and sign in using a personal Google account. After selecting the student offer, they will be asked to complete the verification process through SheerID.

Students may be required to provide details about their educational institution and, in some cases, documents showing their current enrolment. Google may also require a Google Payments account and an eligible payment method, depending on the offer terms.

Google AI Plus was launched in India in December 2025 at Rs 399 per month. The plan provides access to additional Gemini features, expanded usage limits and cloud storage, according to Google's India announcement.

New Study Features In Gemini

The announcement comes alongside Google's broader push to add learning-focused features to Gemini. Google has introduced Study Notebooks, which allow users to upload class notes or other study materials and set a learning goal.

Gemini can then generate a diagnostic quiz to identify areas where a student may need more practice and create shorter lessons based on the results. The lessons can adapt as students complete quizzes or add new material, Google said.

Study Notebooks can also work with NotebookLM, allowing users to create flashcards and other study resources from their uploaded materials.

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Google is also expanding AI tools designed to support research and learning, including features that can help students create study materials, quizzes and research reports.

The latest offer follows Google's earlier programme that gave eligible students in India access to a free year of Google AI Pro. Google said in November 2025 that more than two million students in the country had accessed its advanced AI tools through that initiative.

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