HUL Continues Hikes In Detergent Prices Across Wheel, Surf Excel, Rin In October

HUL has raised prices across its detergent portfolio in October, with Wheel, Surf Excel and Rin seeing price increases across multiple pack sizes, according to dealer checks. The latest hikes range from 2.2% to 7.1%, with several products seeing their second, third or even fourth price increase of the year.

HUL has increased the price of Wheel Powder 1 kg to Rs 93 from Rs 90, a 3.3% hike, while the 500 gm pack has become Rs 47 now from Rs 46, up 2.2%. This is the second price hike for Wheel Powder this year. The 1 kg pack was priced at Rs 83 in May and was subsequently raised to Rs 90, before the latest increase to Rs 93. Overall, the 1 kg Wheel Powder price has risen 12.0% year-to-date, or by Rs 10. Wheel is HUL's mass-segment detergent brand, targeting value-conscious consumers.

Surf Excel Price Hiked

HUL has also raised prices of Surf Excel Easy Wash, with the 1 kg pack now costing Rs 172 versus Rs 167 earlier, up 3.0%, while the 500 gm pack has increased to Rs 87 from Rs 85, up 2.4%. This marks the fourth price hike for Surf Excel Easy Wash this year. The 1 kg pack has moved from Rs 162 to Rs 165, then Rs 167 and now Rs 172, translating into a 6.2% cumulative increase, or Rs 10. The 500 gm pack has seen an even sharper increase, moving from Rs 76 to Rs 79, Rs 81, Rs 85 and now Rs 87, translating into a 14.5% cumulative increase, or Rs 11. Surf Excel Easy Wash sits in the higher-value or premium segment of HUL's laundry portfolio.

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The company has also raised prices of Surf Excel detergent bars. The 250 gm bar is now priced at Rs 45 versus Rs 42 earlier, a 7.1% increase, while the 200 gm x 4 bundle has increased to Rs 155 from Rs 145, up 6.9%. This is the third price hike for Surf Excel Bar this year. The 200 gm x 4 bundle was earlier priced at Rs 135, then increased to Rs 145 and now Rs 155, taking the cumulative increase to 14.8%, or Rs 20. Surf Excel is positioned in HUL's premium laundry portfolio.

Meanwhile, the price of Surf Excel Quick Wash 1 kg has been raised to Rs 245 from Rs 235, up 4.3%, while the 500 gm pack has increased to Rs 123 from Rs 118, up 4.2%. This is the second price hike for Surf Excel Quick Wash this year. The 1 kg pack has moved from Rs 230 to Rs 235 and now Rs 245, representing a cumulative increase of 6.5%, or Rs 15. The 500 gm pack has moved from Rs 115 to Rs 118 and now Rs 123, taking the cumulative increase to 7.0%, or Rs 8. Quick Wash is part of HUL's premium/higher-value Surf Excel portfolio.

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Rin Price Hiked

HUL has also increased the price of Rin Ala 500 ml to Rs 95 from Rs 90, a 5.6% hike. This is the first price increase for Rin Ala this year, with the pack becoming more expensive by Rs 5. Rin is positioned in the mass-premium segment, between Wheel and the higher-value Surf Excel portfolio.

In the Rin powder category, the 1 kg pack is now priced at Rs 123 versus Rs 120 earlier, up 2.5%, while the 500 gm pack has increased to Rs 63 from Rs 61, up 3.3%. This marks the second price hike for Rin Powder this year. The 1 kg pack was earlier raised from Rs 117 to Rs 120 in July, before the latest increase to Rs 123. Overall, the 1 kg pack is up 5.1% year-to-date, or Rs 6. Rin Powder is positioned in HUL's mass-premium/mid-tier laundry portfolio.

The latest round means HUL has increased prices twice on Wheel Powder, four times on Surf Excel Easy Wash, three times on Surf Excel Bar, twice on Surf Excel Quick Wash, once on Rin Ala and twice on Rin Powder this year. The repeated increases across different price points indicate that the company is taking a broad-based approach to price adjustments across its laundry portfolio, rather than limiting increases to a single consumer segment.

Why Are Prices Hiked?

The price increases come amid continued pressure on input costs. Palm oil prices remain elevated by around 20–30%, according to industry checks, amid higher crude oil prices and Middle East tensions. Packaging costs have also increased sharply, with industry sources indicating an increase of around 50%. HUL had earlier indicated that it would undertake selective price increases to manage input-cost pressures. The company had started taking price hikes in select categories from April following the escalation in Middle East tensions.

Detergents are a significant contributor to HUL's business, accounting for around 25–30% of the company's revenue, while the category operates at around 18% EBIT margins, according to industry estimates. The portfolio covers multiple consumer segments, with Wheel at the mass end, Rin in the mass-premium segment and Surf Excel positioned as the premium laundry brand.

HUL did not respond to NDTV Profit's queries on the latest price increases in Wheel, Surf Excel and Rin, citing the company's silent period.

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