Big Setback For Shehbaz Sharif Govt: Pakistan SC Returns Plea Against Imran Khan's Hospital Transfer

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government on Thursday suffered a fresh setback in its legal battle over jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's medical treatment, as the Supreme Court returned a review petition filed by Islamabad's Chief Commissioner against Khan's transfer to a private hospital.

The Supreme Court registry returned the review petition challenging the court's August 18 order directing authorities to shift Khan from Adiala Jail to Islamabad's Shifa International Hospital for medical assessment and treatment.

The court on Tuesday ordered the constitution of a medical board comprising five specialists and Khan's personal physician and allowed him to remain at the hospital until September 16. The court also directed Khan's sister Uzma Khan to take part in his treatment, as per an Al Jazeera report.

The court also allowed Khan weekly family meetings and phone calls twice a week with his two sons who live in London, as it barred Khan's family, political party and lawyers from discussing his health publicly until the case is heard again on September 16, it added.

However, the government moved swiftly to challenge the order. The review petition, filed through Islamabad Advocate General Naveed Hayat Malik on behalf of the Chief Commissioner, argued that the Supreme Court's interim order effectively granted final relief and did not follow the procedure prescribed under Pakistan's prison rules.

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The government also questioned the decision to allow Khan to receive treatment at a private hospital, arguing that it could result in unequal treatment among prisoners and set a broader precedent.

The Supreme Court registry raised objections to the filing and returned the petition, citing deficiencies including incomplete paper books. The Chief Commissioner is now expected to address the registry's objections and refile the review petition.

The setback comes at a politically sensitive time for the Shehbaz Sharif government. Khan, who has been imprisoned since 2023, remains the central figure of Pakistan's opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His family and party have repeatedly raised concerns about his health, including problems affecting his eyesight, and have demanded adequate medical treatment.

The government has maintained that it is not opposed to Khan receiving necessary medical care. Its objection is primarily to the Supreme Court-mandated transfer to a private facility. The government's review petition followed a video statement on Tuesday night by federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, who said the government wanted Khan examined at a public hospital.

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