Drishyam 3 vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office: Ajay Devgn Starrer Soars Early, Devotional Drama Wins Over Time

The box office journeys of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion and Hanuman Ansh have been quite different. While Ajay Devgn-starrer benefited from an established franchise and strong star power, Hanuman Ansh started with little buzz before gradually turning into a long-running success.

Here's a look at how both Drishyam 3 and Hanuman Ansh compare at the box office.

Drishyam 3 Opens Strong

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Drishyam 3: The Conclusion generated strong interest among audiences ahead of its release. Across nine days of advance sales, the film has earned Rs 101.90 crore, including blocked seats, while the collection stands at Rs 84.54 crore without them. Around 30.04 lakh tickets have been sold across 83,311 shows, highlighting the strong demand for the final chapter of the Hindi franchise.

Released on October 2, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened with Rs 62 crore net in India. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend collection to Rs 176.50 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film then collected Rs 21 crore on Day 4 and Rs 19 crore on Day 5. After five days, its India net collection stands at Rs 216.50 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 259.80 crore, while the worldwide gross stands at Rs 341.30 crore.

The third instalment has also recorded a much bigger opening than the earlier Hindi films. Drishyam (2015) opened with around Rs 5.85 crore net in India, while Drishyam 2 (2022) started with Rs 15.38 crore net.

Hanuman Ansh Scores After Slow Start

Hanuman Ansh arrived in theatres on August 7 and had a very different trajectory. The film opened with just Rs 10 lakh net in India and did not have the kind of advance booking or pre-release buzz seen for Drishyam 3.

Its first few weeks were slow, with the film playing to limited audiences. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week, followed by Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. However, positive word of mouth gradually brought more viewers to theatres. Collections began improving from the third week, allowing the film to stay in cinemas for several weeks.

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It collected Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3. Its collections then jumped to Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. The film continued its strong run with Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6, Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7 and Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8, according to Sacnilk reports.

On Day 61, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1 crore net in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 326.48 crore. Its India gross has reached Rs 385.62 crore, while the worldwide gross stands at Rs 425.52 crore.

The film's steady run eventually saw it emerge as a sleeper hit. The makers plan to expand Hanuman Ansh with a Telugu-dubbed version, a comic book, three games for mobile, PC and consoles, and a second film exploring more of Neem Karoli Baba's life.

About The Films

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the final Hindi instalment of the franchise, with Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar alongside Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat and others. Unlike the Malayalam version, the Hindi third part follows a different storyline and concludes Vijay's story.

Directed and written by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a devotional drama based on Neem Karoli Baba's life and teachings. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

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