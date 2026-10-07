Who Was Eva Marie Saint? North By Northwest Star Passes Away At 102

Eva Marie Saint, the Oscar-winning actress known for her roles in On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, has died at the age of 102. Her representative confirmed that she died of natural causes at her home in Los Angeles on Tuesday, surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Early Life

Born on July 4, 1924, in Newark, New Jersey, Saint grew up in the Albany and Delmar areas of New York. She studied at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and moved to New York after graduating in 1946. She trained at the Actors Studio under Lee Strasberg.

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Acting Career

Saint had a career that lasted for more than six decades. She worked in films, television and theatre and continued acting even in her later years.

Saint rose to fame with Elia Kazan's On the Waterfront (1954), where she starred alongside Marlon Brando. Her next major success came with another career-defining performance in Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest (1959), opposite Cary Grant.

Saint went on to appear in films including A Hatful of Rain, Raintree County, Exodus, All Fall Down, The Sandpiper, The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming, Grand Prix and Nothing in Common. She also worked regularly in television, appearing in shows and productions such as Moonlighting, How the West Was Won, Frasier and The Legend of Korra. Her theatre credits included The Lincoln Mask, Duet for One and The First Monday in October.

Her later films included Because of Winn-Dixie (2005), Superman Returns (2006), Winter's Tale (2014) and Mariette in Ecstasy (2019), which was her final film.

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Awards And Recognition

Saint won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for the role in On the Waterfront. She won an Emmy in 1990 for her role in the NBC miniseries People Like Us.

At the 2018 Academy Awards, Saint received a standing ovation when she appeared to present the Oscar for Best Costume Design. She also joked about her age, saying, “I'm older than the Academy. Plus four months, maybe five. I'm very proud of that. Just keep moving.”

Beyond Acting

Outside acting, Saint supported the Motion Picture and Television Fund and the Epilepsy Foundation of Los Angeles. She also campaigned against using phones while driving with her message, “Get Off The Phone Or Get Off The Road.”

Family Life

Saint married television director Jeffrey Hayden in 1951, and they remained together for 65 years until his death in 2016. The couple also worked together on stage and produced television documentaries, including Primary Colors: The Story of Corita and Children in America's Schools.

She is survived by her children Darrell and Laurette, grandchildren Eli, Tyler, Molly and Stella, and great-grandchildren Arlo and Finley.

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