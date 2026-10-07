Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn Starrer Crosses Rs 200 Crore In India

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continued to perform well at the box office despite a drop in Tuesday collections. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India and continues to attract audiences to theatres.

Here's how the film performed in its first five days in theatres.

Day 5 Box Office Collection

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On Day 5, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected Rs 19 crore net in India, registering a 9.5% drop from the previous day's collection. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 216.50 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 259.80 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film added another Rs 9.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 81.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 341.30 crore.

Box Office Performance

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion opened strongly with Rs 62 crore net on Friday. It followed this with Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 61 crore on Sunday, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 176.50 crore net.

After adding Rs 21 crore on its first Monday i.e. Day 4 and Rs 19 crore on Day 5, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 216.50 crore in five days.

The film drew 8.76 lakh viewers on Day 5, taking its total footfall to 87.59 lakh.

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All About The Film

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise. While the original Drishyam story was made in Malayalam, the Hindi third instalment takes a different storyline from the Malayalam franchise.

The story follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family have been at the centre of the first two films. The new chapter puts Vijay under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to uncover what he has managed to keep hidden.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu as Meera Deshmukh and Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar. The cast also features Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant, Saurabh Shukla and Neha Joshi are also part of the cast.

The film is written by Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is presented by Star Studio18.

The crime thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes, carries a U/A certification and released in theatres on October 2, 2026.

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