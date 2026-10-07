From Gujarat CM To India's Prime Minister: PM Modi Completes 25 Years In Public Life | Timeline

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday has completed 25 years as head of government, a stretch that began in Gujarat in 2001 and has continued uninterrupted in New Delhi since 2014.

The Union Cabinet, on the occassion, passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi.

According to a Press Information Bureau (PIB) release, the resolution cites three mandates in Gujarat and three successive Lok Sabha victories as evidence of sustained public trust.

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2001: Gujarat Begins

Modi took charge as Gujarat chief minister on October 7, 2001, and went on to win three assembly elections.

The Cabinet resolution traces several national schemes to his Gujarat tenure. SWAGAT, a grievance-hearing programme that earned a United Nations Public Service Award in 2010, later inspired PRAGATI, under which the Centre reviews stalled projects.

A separate Gujarat model for farm electricity supply was also extended nationally.

A year ago: Modi's own account

Marking the anniversary last year, Modi said in a post on X on October 7, 2025 that he was "entering my 25th year of serving as the head of a government".

In a thread that followed, he recalled taking charge of Gujarat after a massive earthquake, a super cyclone, successive droughts and political instability. He said his mother had told him to work for the poor and never take a bribe.

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He also claimed the state's drought-prone image had given way to strong performance in agriculture and manufacturing, and that regular curfews had become "a thing of the past".

2014: Move to the Centre

Modi became prime minister in May 2014 and returned to power in 2019 and 2024.

The resolution lists welfare delivery as a defining theme, citing about 60 crore Jan Dhan accounts, over 4 crore homes and 25 crore people moving out of poverty.

It also notes 3.5 crore women becoming Lakhpati Didis and PM-KISAN transfers of over Rs 4 lakh crore.

Reform And Economic Push

The Cabinet pointed to the Goods and Services Tax (GST), the replacement of colonial-era laws and welfare delivery reforms as proof of his willingness to take political risks.

It said public capital expenditure had risen from about Rs 2 lakh crore to over Rs 12 lakh crore, while electronics production climbed from around Rs 2 lakh crore to more than Rs 13 lakh crore.

Defence production and semiconductor manufacturing were also highlighted.

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Security And Diplomacy

On security, the resolution cited the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strike and 2025's Operation Sindoor, alongside the removal of Article 370, One Rank One Pension and the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff's post.

It credited India's diplomacy with consensus at the G20 and BRICS, the African Union's inclusion in the G20 and honours from 36 countries.

Crisis And Technology

The resolution also underlined his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the current West Asia crisis, saying timely decisions and energy security measures helped India absorb the disruption.

It pointed to UPI, Aadhaar, the Chandrayaan-3 landing near the Moon's south pole and growing private participation in space, artificial intelligence and quantum technology.

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