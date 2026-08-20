Trump Threatens 'Tremendous Economic Consequences' For Countries Helping Iran

US President Donald Trump on Thursday escalated economic pressure on Iran, describing it as the 'most crushing economic operation' ever imposed on a country and warned that countries helping Iran would face severe consequences.

The development comes amid Trump asking envoys to hald any talks with Tehran and UAE suspending all trade, commercial exchanges and financial transactions with Iran, citing intensifying regional tensions.



Trump said Iran had failed to take an opportunity to reach a deal as negotiations aimed at ending the more-than-five-month conflict remain deadlocked. He warned that countries, businesses, financial institutions, airports and government bodies that continue providing economic lifelines to Tehran could be targeted by US measures.

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Trump posted on Truth Social, “ANY country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran will itself face TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences. Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — it all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat.”

Washington has already imposed extensive sanctions on Iran's oil, shipping and financial sectors and targeted companies, brokers and tankers accused of facilitating Iranian oil exports.



"These maniacs are on the ropes, and these HISTORIC MEASURES will cripple them and their ability to project terror worldwide. IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER," Trump added in post.

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However, the latest announcement provided few details about what additional measures would be introduced.

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