Stock Picks Today: IndiGo, Nykaa, ITC, Bajaj Finance, DMart And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerage commentaries on Monday highglighted opportunities across sectors ranging from beauty, aviation, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and the consumer sector.

Analysts also gave their view on banking giants such as Bank of Baroda and HDFC Bank.

Among sectoral calls, brokerages remained broadly positive on the FMCG sector and retail sectors post Q2 business updates from avenue supermarts, and Nykaa among others.

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Citi on ITC

Upgrade to Buy from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 300 from Rs 270

Mitigation actions progressing better than initially expected

Profitability appears to be bottoming

Earnings downgrade cycle is largely over

Risk-Reward Favorable Despite Near-Term Pressures

Nomura on IndiGo

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 6000

Large order book will allow domestic dominance and global expansion

High yields and lean cost structure to overcome 50-70% of cost increase

See Revenue/EBITDA CAGRs at 16%/38% in FY26-29

BofA on Nykaa

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 370

Q2 commentary: Another strong quarter for GMV growth

Q2 growth slower than 1Q; Margin to inch up qoq to 8.9%

Limited room for surprise; Consensus est. have inched up

Nomura on Nykaa

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 411

Q2: Strong revenue growth sustains

BPC sustains strong momentum

Fashion revenue growth continues to accelerate

Expect 8.7% EBITDA margin

CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Nifty's breakdown from the April-September trading range leaves the index vulnerable to further weakness towards major chart support at 21,700-22,182

This support zone also coincides with the areas from which significant cyclical rebounds emerged following the March 2025 and April 2026 lows

As the index approaches this key support area, will be looking for the development of a bullish price/momentum divergence

Such a development would provide evidence that downside momentum is beginning to fade

This create an attractive bottom-fishing opportunity in anticipation of another cyclical rebound within the broader 21,700-22,182 to 26,000-26,300 trading range

JPMorgan on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Overweight; Hike TP to Rs 1310 from Rs 1295

Strong Q2 delivery likely to drive growth

Customer acquisition guidance upgraded

Meaningful upgrades to management guidance likely

NIM outlook to be in focus

Citi on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1300

AUM growth comfortably exceeding the guided band

Upward revision to FY27 growth guidance looks increasingly likely

Cost ratios should see further improvement

HSBC on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1270

Timely capital raise a positive

Fund raise approval – 170 bps of its 20% Tier 1 CAR

Capital infusion leads to 2% EPS dilution, 140 bps ROE dilution, and 7.6% book value per share accretion

Given AUM growth exceeds ROE, Bajaj Finance should make up for the dilution in the medium term

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280

AUM growth accelerates to 7 quarter high of 26% YoY

Growth in new loans slowed owing to festive season in base quarter

Stays among top picks

CLSA on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain High Conviction Outperform with TP of Rs 5723

Top line above expectations

Store additions in H1 were muted; 18 stores added in H1FY27 vs 17 in H1FY26

Pivot to private labels, store growth, inflation to be growth drivers

Citi on HDFC Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 970

FCNR fuels the headline; core advances growth trails system average

Excluding FCNR, core deposits and advances stood at 15.3%/14.5%

Asset quality across segment expected to remain resilient and stable

Citi on Avenue Supermarts

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 3300

Q2 Update: Revenue Growth In Line

H1 Store Addition Pace Remains Flat YoY

Remain cautious on expensive valuation

CLSA on Vedanta Aluminium

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 540

Recurring bauxite cost increase muted; one-time impact manageable

Estimate one time cost of $290 million – 2.8% of market cap

Also see a $10/tonne rise in the aluminium cost of production

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