Red Bull Drops Experimental Rear Wing After Max Verstappen's High-Speed Crashes

Red Bull will switch to a conventional rear wing for this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix following two high-speed crashes involving former Formula One world champion Max Verstappen, according to BBC Sport.

The report noted that the decision was confirmed by Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who said that the team identified an issue with its previous rear wing design during testing conducted after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

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Red Bull will now return a rear wing that opens for a straight-line method, that is, in a more conventional manner, and will move away from the aggressive design it introduced earlier this season.

Along with Ferrari, Red Bull had pioneered an innovative rear wing concept in 2026. Unlike traditional systems, the upper flap of the wing rotated by more than 180 degrees when activated on straights, allowing for greater drag reduction and improved top speed.

However, BBC Sport reported that the design is believed to have contributed to Verstappen's crashes during the British Grand Prix and in qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Both incidents reportedly occurred as the rear wing transitioned from its low-drag straight-line mode back to its cornering configuration before high-speed turns.

Four-time world champion Verstappen described the situation as "super-dangerous".

According to the report, the issue is believed to stem from airflow not reattaching quickly enough after the rear wing closes, so that disruption could temporarily reduce rear downforce, making the car unstable while entering fast corners and potentially explaining the spins suffered by Verstappen.

Mekies did not provide any further technical details about the fault but said the team had identified the problem during post-race analysis.

The change follows a test of the new set-up by Red Bull last week at Silverstone, during a short filming day ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

It is a big step back from one of the most ambitious aerodynamic developments the team has produced this season, trading pure straight-line speed for driver confidence and stability.

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The Belgian Grand Prix is set to take place this Sunday, July 20, where all eyes will be on Spa-Francorchamps as Red Bull looks to evaluate its revised rear-wing setup.

Spa-Francorchamps has traditionally been one of Verstappen's strongest circuits, making this weekend an important opportunity for the team to assess whether the changes have resolved the issue.

A strong result will provide a much-needed boost in confidence after a challenging run of races for both the Dutch driver and the team.

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