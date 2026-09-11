Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Date, Time, Squads, Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Date And time

The Sri Lanka tour of England 2026 will begin with two tour matches against the England Lions on September 11 and 13, followed by three T20Is and three ODIs between September 15 and 27.

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept. 11 Sri Lanka vs England Lions County Ground, Chelmsford 11 p.m. Sept. 13 Sri Lanka vs England Lions County Ground, Beckenham 7 p.m. Sept. 15 1st T20I Rose Bowl, Southampton 11 p.m. Sept. 17 2nd T20I Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11 p.m. Sept. 19 3rd T20I Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 p.m. Sept. 22 1st ODI Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 5 p.m. Sept. 24 2nd ODI Headingley, Leeds 5 p.m. Sept. 27 3rd ODI The Oval, London 3 p.m.

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka tour of England 2026 will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England T20I and ODI series on the Sony LIV app and website.

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Team News

Sri Lanka have handed Kusal Mendis the captaincy for the tour, while Charith Asalanka has been named his deputy.

The batting line-up includes an in-form Pathum Nissanka, who will be joined in the top-order mix by Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis and Janith Liyanage.

England will go into the series without several established white-ball names, with injuries ruling out Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell and Sam Curran. Salt is recovering from a quadriceps problem, Bethell is sidelined by a knee injury and Curran is nursing a groin issue. Their absence has opened the door for uncapped players Aneurin Donald and Henry Crocombe, who have received their first call-ups to England's white-ball squads.

Sri Lanka Tour Of England 2026: Squads

Sri Lanka ODI Squad

Kusal Mendis (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Sachindu Colombage, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Sri Lanka T20I Squad

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wk), Lahiru Udara (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Tharindu Rathnayake, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka

England ODI Squad

Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Sonny Baker, Jos Buttler, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue

England T20I Squad

Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue

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