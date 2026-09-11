Vivo X500 Launch: Renders Surface — Expected Price, Colors, Design, And More

Vivo has revealed the design and colour options of its upcoming X500 smartphone ahead of its official launch in China. The Vivo X500 is set to debut on September 21 alongside the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max.

Vivo X500 Design

The Vivo X500 will feature a large circular camera unit placed in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. The camera setup sits inside a raised rectangular section, giving the phone a different look from the X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max, which are expected to feature larger, centred circular camera modules.

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Vivo X500 Colours

Vivo has revealed four colour options for the standard X500: white, grey, Dawn, a light pink shade, and black. The company has shown official images of the phone in these colours ahead of the launch.

Vivo X500 Expected Specifications

The standard Vivo X500 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also tipped to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 chipset. PhoneDroid reported these details, although Vivo has not yet officially confirmed the specifications.

For the camera, Vivo has confirmed that the X500 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA-828 main sensor and a 64-megapixel Sony LYTIA-610 telephoto camera. It will also have a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, according to Gadgets360.

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Vivo X500 Expected Price

Vivo has not yet announced the price of the X500 for China or India. Beebom currently lists the smartphone with an expected price of Rs 59,999 in India. However, this is an estimated price.

Vivo has confirmed that the X500 series will launch in China on September 21. The company has also started revealing details about the phones, with the standard X500 featuring a different rear design from the Pro models.

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