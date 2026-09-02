Vivo T5 Launched: 50 MP OIS Camera, Turbo Battery - Check Price, Features, Offers And Other Details

Vivo launched the Vivo T5 5G in India on Wednesday, bringing a large battery, curved AMOLED display and a performance-focused processor to its T-series lineup.

The smartphone is aimed at users looking for a combination of long battery life, smooth display experience and camera features.

With its large battery, curved high-refresh-rate display and OIS-enabled camera, the Vivo T5 5G is targeting buyers who want an all-round smartphone with a stronger focus on battery life and everyday performance.

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Vivo T5 5G Display

The Vivo T5 5G features a 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. In simple terms, the higher refresh rate should make scrolling, animations and supported games feel smoother.

Vivo T5 5G Performance

The phone is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset and runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. Vivo has also equipped the device with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. These features were reported ahead of launch by 91mobiles.

Vivo T5 5G Camera

For photography, the Vivo T5 5G gets a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The front camera is 32MP. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

Vivo T5 5G Battery

The phone packs a 7,050mAh battery with 44W fast charging. Vivo is also highlighting 5 Years of battery health.

Vivo T5 5G Price In India

The Vivo T5 5G starts at Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

According to the Flipkart listing, the 8GB+128GB model costs Rs 39,999, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively.

Launch offers include an instant bank discount of up to Rs 4,000, bringing the effective price of the higher variants down further. The phone will be sold through Flipkart and Vivo's online channels.

Interestingly, the launch pricing falls within the Rs 34,999-Rs 49,999 range that 91mobiles had reported ahead of the launch.

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