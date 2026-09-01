iPhone 18 Pro India Price: Expected Cost, Launch Date And Top Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to make its debut at Apple's September 9 event, where the company is also likely to showcase other new products. While Apple has not revealed the India price yet, reports suggest that buyers may have to pay more than they did for the iPhone 17 Pro.

iPhone 18 Pro India Price

The iPhone 17 Pro starts at Rs 1,34,900 in India. According to 91mobiles, citing recent pricing reports, the iPhone 18 Pro could see a $100 increase over its predecessor, potentially pushing its starting price to around Rs 1.40 lakh in India.

However, this remains an estimate and is not Apple's official pricing. The final India price will depend on factors including storage options, taxes and Apple's pricing strategy for the market.

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iPhone 18 Pro Launch Date

Apple has officially confirmed its next event for September 9 at 10:30 PM IST. The event will be streamed through Apple's website and the Apple TV app.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are widely expected to be among the products unveiled at the event, although Apple has not specifically confirmed the names of the devices.

iPhone 18 Pro Features

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to retain a 6.3-inch display. MacRumors has reported that Apple could use a more efficient LTPO+ display, which may help reduce power consumption.

Battery life could also improve. According to 91mobiles, the iPhone 18 Pro could feature a 4,288mAh battery, although this remains unconfirmed.

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The phone is also expected to get Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using 2nm technology. Macworld has also reported expectations of a smaller Dynamic Island and camera improvements.

Apple is expected to reveal the official price, specifications, colours and availability on September 9. Until then, the reported specifications and India price should be treated as expectations rather than confirmed details.

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