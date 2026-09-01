Is Rural Real Estate Worth It? Inside A Rs 2-Crore Farmhouse Near Pune

Former journalist Yogesh Sadhwani has swapped Mumbai's high-rises, traffic and poor air quality for a self-sufficient farmhouse in Velhe, a village near Pune. In Episode 5 of NDTV Profit's The Habitat, he tells host Vishal Bhargava what it took to build a home and adjust to life away from the city.

Yogesh Sadhwani has spent nearly a decade turning the land into a self-sufficient home. The decision was driven by his desire to escape the noise, chaos and poor air quality of city life. Today, the farmhouse gives him the sense of calm he had been looking for. "I don't need to travel much now to take a break. I take one every morning," Sadhwani said.

Building the house was a gradual and deliberate process. Sadhwani worked with architects to avoid conventional construction methods, using around 14,000 handmade bricks and wood reclaimed from old wadas. The design keeps the indoor temperature between 23 and 26 degrees Celsius throughout the year without mechanical cooling.

The farm generates electricity through a 5-kilowatt solar plant, although power becomes harder to manage during the monsoon. Water comes from a large well, while borewells help recharge groundwater.

Sadhwani also grows 27 varieties of organic vegetables and makes compost on the property. “I don't allow any kind of chemical fertiliser or pesticide” on the farm, he said.

Still, rural life is not effortless. The nearest market is about 15 kilometres away, requiring every purchase to be planned. "In the city, you guys have Blinkit and Zepto. For me, it's all about planning—stuff doesn't arrive on its own," he told Bhargava.

The investment is substantial. Sadhwani estimates that the land, house and supporting infrastructure cost between Rs 1.5 crore and Rs 2 crore over the past decade. Monthly expenses, including staff and pet care, are around Rs 1.5 lakh.

There is also a social adjustment. Sadhwani believes newcomers must become part of the village instead of behaving like a "party wala" ala a city resident who visits only for recreation.

Was leaving the city worthwhile? For Sadhwani, the answer is yes, but he does not romanticise the experience. "You just need to be ready for anything that comes your way," he said. "You can't really plan everything."

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