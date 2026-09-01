Qatar Pushes Diplomacy To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz As Crisis Threatens Global Energy Flows

Qatar has stepped up diplomatic efforts to help de-escalate the latest military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, warning that leaving the strategic waterway closed risks further escalation and worsening economic disruption, according to reports.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman said Doha was in intensive contact with regional partners, including Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Türkiye, while continuing discussions with co-mediators Pakistan and Oman following the Qatari prime minister and foreign minister's visit to Iran, Al Jazeera reported.

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The ministry said Qatar had reiterated its support for political and diplomatic efforts to find a comprehensive settlement.

While no concrete breakthrough has been announced, further outcomes from the diplomatic engagements are expected to be disclosed in the coming days.

The Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the key economic flashpoint in the conflict.

Qatar said attempts to normalise the closure of the waterway would only encourage further escalation, while stressing the need to safeguard freedom of navigation and energy flows.

Qatar's efforts come as renewed military tensions threaten one of the world's most important energy transit routes.

The reopening of the Strait has increasingly become an international economic priority, with disruption potentially affecting energy supplies, shipping and global markets.

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Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson said the country, along with other Gulf Cooperation Council states, would continue pressing for a diplomatic resolution that guarantees security for all parties in the region.

The ministry also raised concerns over Israel's actions in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and Syria, accusing Israel of seeking to create “new realities” amid the wider regional escalation.

Qatar called on the international community to take measures against what it described as Israeli violations.

Separately, Doha said it remained engaged with all sides in Libya, seeking to support a Libyan-led reconciliation process.

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