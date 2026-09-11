iPhone Duo Fits In One Hand? Apple Faces Photoshop Accusations Over Promotional Image

An official image showing the unfolded iPhone Duo cradled in one hand has become the centre of online speculation, with users claiming Apple may have digitally altered the size of the hand to make the phone appear easier to grip with one hand.

The image shows the fingers wrapping around a substantial portion of the device, prompting social media users to question the proportions after digitally removing the phone from the picture. The edited versions quickly became part of the online conversation around Apple's latest flagship.

No Proof Behind The Claims

There is currently no conclusive evidence that Apple manipulated the fingers in the promotional image. While users have raised questions about the proportions, there is no solid proof that the image was digitally altered.

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A Real Question About One-Handed Use

Even without proof of tampering, the controversy raises a genuine question about the Duo: how practical is it to use one-handed? Apple says the device has a 5.4-inch outer display when closed and a 7.6-inch screen when opened. The company describes the closed phone as compact and says its design is intended to make essential controls easier to reach.

Real-world impressions suggest the question is worth asking. The Wall Street Journal's early hands-on assessment noted that the Duo's width and weight can make one-handed use and typing difficult, particularly for people with smaller hands.

A Big Bet On Convenience

Apple has positioned the Duo as a major redesign, combining a large foldable display with iOS features designed for multitasking, entertainment and flexible viewing positions. The company says its 7.6-inch internal display is 50% larger than that of the iPhone 18 Pro Max. The phone starts at $1,999 in the US and is scheduled to become available on October 23.

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That makes the viral “long fingers” debate more than just an amusing internet meme. Apple is selling the Duo partly on the promise that a large-screen foldable can remain convenient to carry and use.

Until more people get their hands on the device, however, the viral image may continue to raise a question Apple's advertising was probably never meant to ask: just how comfortably can one hand hold an iPhone this big?

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