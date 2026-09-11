Apple's Foldable Gamble: Why iPhone Duo May Be Confined To Only Rich Buyers

Apple ran through a string of demos showing the new iPhone Duo handling everyday tools such as Zoom and Slack alongside streaming apps such as Netflix, framing the unfolded screen as something that could double as a workstation, a creative canvas and an entertainment device.

Incoming CEO John Ternus described the experience as feeling as intuitive as an iPad and suggested that the larger screen could eventually serve as the centerpiece of a user's AI-driven digital life. Still, analysts and industry watchers were left questioning who Apple had actually built the device for.

Nobody Named The Customer

That ambiguity is drawing some of the sharpest commentary. Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi observed that Apple almost never spells out a specific buyer persona for its launches, but noted that this time, the company seemed to go out of its way to avoid doing so.

Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah raised a related point, saying the messaging blurred the line between a productivity tool and a lifestyle device, whereas the iPhone's strength historically has been that it did not have to choose.

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Analysts expect the Duo to benefit initially from Apple's brand strength, but questions remain over whether that momentum can last. Once the initial excitement fades, its high price and unclear use case could limit the Duo to the relatively small, affluent market that has so far driven foldable adoption.

Foldables Still Barely Register

The broader foldable market remains a challenge as well. IDC estimates foldables will make up less than 3% of smartphones sold worldwide in 2026, and the firm isn't projecting a meaningful jump in that share even in 2027, despite Apple's entry into the category.

Samsung remains the leader in the foldable smartphone market, while Google and Huawei are among the other major players. Apple's entry is nevertheless expected to give the category a significant boost, with Omdia forecasting 22.3 million foldable smartphone shipments globally in 2026.

Counterpoint Research's Neil Shah expects Apple to sell close to 6 million Duo units by the end of the year, potentially giving the company about a quarter of the global foldable market. The device could therefore make a strong initial impact even as foldables remain a niche segment of the broader smartphone market.

A Sharper Pitch, Once Upon A Time

What makes the vagueness stand out is the price involved: the top-tier storage configuration of the Duo costs as much as $3,199 in the US. Apple has typically been more deliberate in defining the purpose of its major product launches.

Back in 2010, Steve Jobs introduced the original iPad with a clear identity as a device designed around media and entertainment. Apple later positioned the iPad Pro as a tool for creative professionals, while the Apple Watch evolved from a fashion-oriented product into one closely associated with health and fitness.

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The Vision Pro offers another comparison. While analysts have praised its technology, questions have persisted over its high price and the absence of a clearly defined use case beyond entertainment.

The Duo, by contrast, is being presented as a device capable of handling work, creativity, entertainment and AI. Whether that broad positioning can translate into sustained demand remains to be seen, with sales likely to determine whether Apple's approach works.

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