Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has warned the US against acting as a “regional policeman” in the Middle East, saying security in the region should be ensured by its own countries, Al Jazeera reported.

Pezeshkian made the remarks during a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in India, as the conflict between Iran and the US continues.

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The remarks came as the conflict between Iran and the US continued, raising concerns over the safety of ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments.

“We do not need a regional policeman, the territorial integrity and security of the region can only be guaranteed by its main players and the countries that comprise it,” Pezeshkian said, according to Al Jazeera.

Pezeshkian's remarks underscored Tehran's longstanding resistance to an expanded American military role in the Middle East, where Washington has maintained a network of bases and security partnerships for decades.

The message calls for regional Countries to assume greater responsibility for maintaining stability and protecting territorial sovereignty.

The conflict has extended beyond military and diplomatic tensions, triggering wider concerns over the global economy.

Disruptions involving the Strait of Hormuz have raised questions about the reliability of energy supplies and the potential impact on oil markets, international trade and inflation.

The BRICS summit is taking place against this backdrop of heightened economic uncertainty, with energy security and the wider consequences of the US-Iran confrontation emerging as major concerns for governments and businesses.

Pezeshkian's remarks come as regional powers face mounting pressure to navigate the conflict while safeguarding economic stability and vital trade routes.

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