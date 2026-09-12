BRICS Calls For Stronger Energy Security, Resilient Supply Chains And Infrastructure

BRICS countries have called for stronger energy security, resilient supply chains and greater cooperation to support economic development and national security.

In its energy-related commitments, the BRICS stressed the need for stable and uninterrupted energy flows from diverse sources, while highlighting the importance of protecting critical energy infrastructure, including cross-border networks.

BRICS also acknowledged the continued role of fossil fuels in the global energy mix, while calling for just, orderly, equitable and inclusive energy transitions.

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The grouping welcomed the Energy Research Cooperation Platform and the Youth Energy Summit, alongside efforts to deepen collaboration on emerging energy technologies.

BRICS highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and digitalisation in energy systems and backed the development of smart grids, energy storage and cyber-resilient infrastructure.

It also welcomed the Guiding Principles on Smart Grids and Energy Storage and proposed setting up a Digital Centre of Excellence for Smart Grids and Energy Storage.

The grouping further backed wider adoption of renewables, nuclear power, hydropower, hydrogen and other low-carbon technologies.

BRICS stressed the need for more resilient energy supply chains and stronger energy cooperation, including efforts to establish common standards for zero- and low-emission hydrogen.

It also identified critical minerals as essential to energy security and clean-energy technologies, calling for greater cooperation on critical minerals and energy supply chains.

The Global South must become a rule shaper to deal with various challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday while kick-starting the two-day annual BRICS summit that is expected to deliberate on protecting developing economies from the global impact of wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

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In his opening statement at the summit here, Modi said BRICS has established a distinct identity on the global stage and the grouping is not against anyone, remarks seen as a message to the US and other Western powers.

"Today, the Global South stands in the front row of global crises but in the back row of the decision-making process. We must transform this 'pyramid of privilege' into a 'platform of partnership' -- one where every nation has a voice, every member has a stake, and the development of humanity lies at the heart of every effort," Modi said.

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