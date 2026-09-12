BRICS 2026: Key Takeaways As New Delhi Declaration Unanimously Adopted

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with leaders from member countries attending the two-day gathering. The summit comes as BRICS marks 20 years since its establishment and focuses on cooperation across political, economic and people-to-people spheres.

The New Delhi Declaration was unanimously adopted at the summit, setting out the bloc's positions on global governance, trade, international financial institutions, cross-border payments and ongoing conflicts.

BRICS New Delhi Declaration: Key Takeaways

Bigger Global South voice: BRICS backed a greater role for the Global South in global decision-making and called for reforms to make international institutions more representative. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while kicking off the two-day annual BRICS Summit, said the Global South must become a rule shaper to deal with various challenges. The grouping is expected to deliberate on protecting developing economies from the global impact of the wars in Ukraine and West Asia.

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Opposes unilateral trade measures: The bloc opposed unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, warning that they distort trade and disrupt global supply chains. BRICS stressed the importance of an open, fair and rules-based multilateral trading system.

IMF, World Bank reforms: BRICS called for urgent reforms of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank to better reflect the weight and interests of emerging and developing economies.

Stronger cross-border payments: The grouping pushed for stronger cross-border payment systems to facilitate smoother and more efficient international transactions.

Pahalgam terror attack condemned: BRICS strongly condemned the April 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people. The declaration called for a coordinated global response to terrorism, underscoring the need to dismantle terrorist networks, curb the cross-border movement of militants, disrupt terror financing and deny extremists access to safe havens.

Concern over Middle East tensions: The bloc expressed deep concern over the escalation of tensions in the Middle East and called for maximum restraint.

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Focus on dialogue: BRICS reiterated the importance of the peaceful resolution of conflicts, dialogue and diplomacy in addressing international disputes.

The declaration comes as BRICS continues to expand its global footprint. The grouping, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, expanded in 2024 and added Indonesia as a member in 2025, while several countries joined as partner nations.

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