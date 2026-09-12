Air India Pilot Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

An Air India pilot passed away due to cardiac arrest in the national capital on Friday, according to officials.

In a statement on Saturday, Air India said it was deeply saddened by the passing of a cockpit crew member in Delhi last night.

"He was on a layover rest at a hotel in Delhi where he was found unconscious last evening. He was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he was declared dead," the airline said.

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The officials said the pilot, who was earlier with Air India Express, was undergoing conversion training for operating wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

He suffered cardiac arrest and passed away on Friday, they added.

According to Air India, it is in close touch with the pilot's family and is extending all support at this time of grief.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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