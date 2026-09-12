Bank Robbery Caught On Camera: Man Throws Chilli Powder At Staff In Nagpur, Flees With Rs 4.53 Lakh

A daring daylight robbery at a State Bank of India branch in Nagpur has been caught on CCTV, showing a man throwing chilli powder at bank staff before escaping with cash.

The accused, wearing a white cloth over his face, a green cloth bag and an orange kurta, walked into the branch at Bhande Plot Chowk under Sakkardara police station limits and began targeting employees with the powder to disorient them.

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CCTV Footage Shows Chase Inside The Bank

Footage from the incident shows the man chasing bank employees and throwing chilli powder at close range, aiming for their eyes to keep them from intervening. Terrified and unable to see clearly, the staff ran past their cabins to escape the assault.

As employees scattered, the accused climbed over a deserted counter into an open cabin and began stuffing cash into his green bag. Some staff members are seen in the footage attempting to chase him even as he made his escape, managing to flee the branch with Rs 4.53 lakh in cash.

Accused Nabbed Within Hours

Nagpur police treated the case as a priority, reviewing CCTV footage across the area to trace the attacker's movements. The effort paid off quickly, with police tracking down and apprehending the accused within just a few hours of the robbery.

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The man was identified as Suraj Borker, 28, a resident of Tatoli village in Bhivapur, Nagpur district. Police said Borker, who studied up to a BSc degree, had been reeling under debt after suffering significant losses in the stock market, a financial strain they believe pushed him toward the robbery.

Investigators at Sakkardara police station are now questioning Borker to determine whether anyone else was involved in planning the crime.

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