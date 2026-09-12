BRICS Declaration Backs India, Brazil For Greater Role In UN Security Council

The BRICS countries have reiterated support for a greater role for developing nations at the United Nations, with China and Russia backing the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a bigger role in the global body, including the UN Security Council.

The endorsement came in the New Delhi Declaration 2026, which called for comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, to make the body more democratic, representative, effective and efficient.

The declaration said the reform should increase the representation of developing countries in the Council and enable emerging and developing nations from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including BRICS members, to play a greater role in international affairs.

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It also stressed that UN Security Council reform should amplify the voice of the Global South.

"China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterate their support to the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council," the declaration said.

The statement recalled the 2022 Beijing and 2023 Johannesburg-II Leaders' Declarations while reaffirming the bloc's push for a more representative global governance structure.

The declaration also recognised the aspirations of African countries for greater representation, citing the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration.

The BRICS statement comes amid growing calls for reforms to the UN Security Council, whose permanent membership currently comprises the US, Russia, China, France and the UK. India has long pushed for permanent membership, while Brazil has also sought a larger role for Latin America in the Council.

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India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13, with leaders from member countries attending the two-day gathering. The summit comes as BRICS marks 20 years since its establishment and focuses on cooperation across political, economic and people-to-people spheres.

The New Delhi Declaration was unanimously adopted at the summit, setting out the bloc's positions on global governance, trade, international financial institutions, cross-border payments and ongoing conflicts.

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