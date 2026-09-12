PM Modi, Xi Jinping Seek To Strengthen India-China Ties, Discuss Border, Trade And Investment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday, September 12, on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. During the bilateral talks, both leaders acknowledged steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

They emphasised India and China should take a strategic and long term perspective of their ties, while ensuring that differences should not become disputes. PM Modi highlighted that both sides must be guided by three goals including mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest and appreciated China's support for India's BRICS chairship and its contributions towards the success of summit.

The Prime Minister highlighted that peace and tranquility in the border areas is essential for the continued development of bilateral relations. He underscored the need for both countries to observe existing agreements and understandings on border related issues," Ministry of External Affairs said on Saturday, September 12.

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PM Modi and Xi Jinping further expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable resolution on the boundary question "proceeding from the political perspective of their overall bilateral relations and the long-term interests of the two peoples," MEA said.

Both leaders noted the progress in people-to-people ties and highlighted the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between India and China. Emphasising on economic and trade relations, they mentioned the need to address each other's concerns, including structural trade imbalance and supply chain issues, and facilitation of meaningful and predictable market access. They further agreed to expand common ground on regional and global issues, and in addressing challenges.

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