Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch LaLiga Match Online?

Real Madrid will look to return to winning ways in LaLiga when they host Rayo Vallecano at the Bernabeu on September 12.

The Madrid giants come into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League opener. Kylian Mbappé and Federico Valverde were on the scoresheet as Real Madrid secured all three points in their European campaign.

However, Real Madrid's recent LaLiga form has been mixed. They have won three of their opening four league matches, with their only defeat coming against Real Betis. They currently sit third in the table with nine points, having scored 10 goals and conceded three.

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Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano have endured an inconsistent start to their LaLiga campaign. They have picked up one win, one draw and two defeats from their opening four matches. Their latest league outing, though, ended in a 3-2 victory over Racing Santander, giving them some momentum heading into the difficult trip to the Bernabéu.

Rayo currently sit 14th in the LaLiga standings with four points. They have scored seven goals but conceded 10, highlighting some of their defensive struggles early in the campaign.

Kickoff Time

The Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match will start at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.

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LaLiga Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have a dominant overall record against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. The two teams have faced each other 36 times in the competition, with Real Madrid winning 27 matches, Rayo Vallecano winning four, while five matches have ended in draws.

Probalbe Lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappé.

Rayo Vallecano: Dani Cárdenas, Andrei Rațiu, Florian Lejeune, Pathé Ciss, Adrià Pedrosa, Pedro Díaz, Óscar Valentín, Unai López, Giorgi Tsitaishvili, Sergio Camello, Álvaro García.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website.

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