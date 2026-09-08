Ballon d’Or 2026: Who Made The Cut? Check Full List Of Nominees

The wait for the 2026 Ballon d'Or nominees is over, with France Football unveiling the much-awaited shortlists for football's most prestigious individual awards on Tuesday.

The 2026 edition marks the 70th Ballon d'Or, with the awards ceremony scheduled to take place in London on October 26. The event will also mark the first time the ceremony is being held outside Paris since 2019, with the move to London serving as a tribute to the inaugural winner, Sir Stanley Matthews.

The men's and women's Ballon d'Or categories each feature 30 nominees. Alongside the two main awards, nominees have also been announced for the Young Talent, Goalkeeper, Coach and Club of the Year categories.

Ballon d'Or 2026: Men's Nominees

The list includes a mix of established Ballon d'Or contenders and players who enjoyed standout campaigns during the 2025-26 season and the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Last year's winner Ousmane Dembele has also made the shortlist as he looks to retain the award. The Paris Saint-Germain forward won the 2025 Ballon d'Or after helping the French club to a historic campaign.

Apart from the young and talented names, Argentine legend Lionel Messi also features on the list. Messi recently announced his retirement from international football and will continue to play for Inter Miami.

The complete 30-player shortlist is:

Harry Kane

Lamine Yamal

Kylian Mbappé

Ousmane Dembélé

Rodri

Erling Haaland

Michael Olise

Lionel Messi

Vinicius Junior

Mohamed Salah

Florian Wirtz

Vitinha

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Jude Bellingham

Pedri

Cole Palmer

Achraf Hakimi

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Nuno Mendes

João Neves

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Désiré Doué

Viktor Gyökeres

Robert Lewandowski

Lautaro Martínez

Alexis Mac Allister

Scott McTominay

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

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Yassine Bounou — Morocco, Al-Hilal

Thibaut Courtois — Belgium, Real Madrid

Joan García — Spain, Barcelona

Gregor Kobel — Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund

Emiliano Martínez — Argentina, Aston Villa/Chelsea

Édouard Mendy — Sénégal, Al-Ahli

David Raya — Spain, Arsenal

Matvey Safonov — Russia, Paris Saint-Germain

Unai Simón — Spain, Athletic Bilbao

Vozinha — Cabo Verde, GD Chaves/Colo-Colo

Men's Coach Of The Year — 2026 Nominees

Mikel Arteta — Arsenal

Luis de la Fuente — Spain

Unai Emery — Aston Villa

Vincent Kompany — Bayern Munich

Luis Enrique — Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Men's Young Talent Of The Year — 2026 Nominees

Kerim Alajbegović — Bosnia and Herzegovina

Ayyoub Bouaddi — Morocco

Pau Cubarsí — Spain

Yan Diomandé — Ivory Coast

Lennart Karl — Germany

Éli Junior Kroupi — France

Lamine Yamal — Spain

Johan Manzambi — Switzerland

Ibrahim Maza — Algeria

Warren Zaïre-Emery — France

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Men's Club Of The Year Nominees

Arsenal — England

Bayern Munich — Germany

Bodø/Glimt — Norway

Flamengo — Brazil

PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) — France

Women's Ballon d'Or — 2026 Nominees

Selma Bacha — France, OL Lyonnes

Barbra Banda — Zambia, Orlando Pride

Klara Bühl — Germany, Bayern Munich

Esmee Brugts — Netherlands, FC Barcelona

Mariona Caldentey — Spain, Arsenal

Scarlett Camberos — México, Club América

Kerstin Casparij — Netherlands, Manchester City

Temwa Chawinga — Malawi, Kansas City Current

Cata Coll — Spain, FC Barcelona

Melchie Dumornay — Haiti, OL Lyonnes

Caroline Graham Hansen — Norway, FC Barcelona

Alex Greenwood — England, Manchester City

Patri Guijarro — Spain, FC Barcelona

Pernille Harder — Denmark, Bayern Munich

Yui Hasegawa — Japan, Manchester City

Rose Lavelle — USA, Gotham FC

Mapi León — Spain, FC Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Lorena — Brazil, Kansas City Current

Melvine Malard — France, Manchester United/Chelsea

Manaka Matsukubo — Japan, North Carolina Courage/Chelsea

Vivianne Miedema — Netherlands, Manchester City

Ewa Pajor — Poland, FC Barcelona

Claudia Pina — Spain, FC Barcelona

Alexia Putellas — Spain, FC Barcelona/London City Lionesses

Wendie Renard — France, OL Lyonnes

Alessia Russo — England, Arsenal

Khadija Shaw — Jamaica, Manchester City

Momoko Tanikawa — Japan, Bayern Munich

Caroline Weir — Scotland, Real Madrid/ OL Lyonnes

Tessa Wullaert — Belgium, Inter Milan/Como

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