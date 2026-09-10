Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Among Brazil Stars Named For Historic India Clash

Brazil have announced a star-studded 26-member squad for their upcoming international friendlies against Australia and India, with some of world football's biggest names set to travel to the country.

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, Barcelona captain and winger Raphinha and Paris Saint-Germain captain and defender Marquinhos headline the squad named by head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil will first face Australia in two friendlies on September 25 and 29 before travelling to India for a historic encounter against the Blue Tigers.

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The five-time World Cup winners will face India for the first time on October 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

The inclusion of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha will be a major attraction for Indian football fans. The two forwards are among the most recognisable names in the Brazil squad and are expected to headline the team's visit to Kolkata.

Brazil have also included Arsenal stars Gabriel Magalhaes and Bruno Guimaraes among the other experienced players in the squad.

Young stars such as Real Madrid's Endrick, Chelsea's Estevao and Joao Pedro have also been selected as Ancelotti begins a new phase for the Brazilian national team.

Brazil's Schedule Before India Friendly

Brazil will begin its upcoming international window with two matches against Australia. The first game will be played on September 25 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, while the second meeting will take place on September 29 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

The team will then travel to Kolkata for its historic first-ever meeting with India on October 3.

Brazil Full Squad For India Friendly

Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco, Otavio

Defenders: Arthur Dias, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhães, Jair, Marquinhos, Matheuzinho, Mauro Junior, Vitor Reis, Wesley

Midfielders: Andrey Santos, Breno Bidon, Bruno Guimarães, Danilo Santos, Douglas Luiz, Gabriel Bontempo

Forwards: Endrick, Estevão, João Pedro, Pedro, Raphinha, Rayan, Samuel Lino, Vinicius Jr.

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Brazil And Ancelotti After World Cup Disappointment

The upcoming friendlies mark the beginning of Brazil's first set of international matches after a disappointing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil reached the Round of 16 at the World Cup but were knocked out by Norway. Ancelotti's side will now look to begin preparations for the next cycle, with the upcoming matches against Australia and India forming part of that process.

For Indian football fans, however, the biggest attraction will be the chance to watch Brazil's stars in action on home soil when the two teams meet in Kolkata on October 3.

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