Rs 10 Lakh In Small-Cap Funds: How Much Risk Are You Taking?

Investing Rs 10 lakh in small-cap mutual funds can offer higher growth potential over the long term, but it also exposes investors to sharper price movements. Small-cap stocks tend to react strongly to changes in economic conditions, earnings, interest rates and investor sentiment.

For an investor with Rs 10 lakh in small-cap funds, a market correction can therefore lead to a substantial fall in portfolio value.

What Are Small-Cap Mutual Funds?

Small-cap funds are equity mutual funds that primarily invest in small-cap companies. Under SEBI's classification, small-cap companies are ranked 251st onwards by full market capitalisation.

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These funds must invest at least 65% of their assets in small-cap companies. Since smaller companies generally have lower trading volumes and less established businesses than larger firms, their stocks can be more volatile.

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Key Risks Of Small-Cap Funds

Market risk: Small-cap stocks can fall during economic slowdowns, market corrections, changes in interest rates or company-specific problems.

Volatility: Prices can move sharply in either direction. A Rs 10 lakh investment can gain quickly during a rally but lose a sizeable amount during a correction.

Liquidity risk: Smaller companies can have lower trading volumes. During a market sell-off, this can make it harder for fund managers to buy or sell stocks at desired prices.

Longer recovery: Small-cap stocks may take longer to recover after a sharp correction. Investors should not assume that every fall will be followed by a quick rebound.

How Can Investors Manage The Risk?

Investors with Rs 10 lakh to deploy may choose to spread their investment over time instead of putting the entire amount into a small-cap fund at once. SIPs allow investors to invest at different market levels, while an STP can gradually move money from a lower-volatility fund into a small-cap fund over 12-24 months.

Neither approach removes market risk or guarantees returns.

Who Should Consider Small-Cap Funds?

Small-cap funds are better suited to investors who can stay invested for at least seven years and tolerate substantial fluctuations in value. They may have a role in a diversified portfolio when the investor already has a stable financial base and does not need the money in the near term.

Investors with short-term goals or low tolerance for losses may find small-cap funds unsuitable.

The biggest risk with a Rs 10 lakh small-cap investment is not a temporary fall in value, but selling in panic during a downturn and turning that fall into a permanent loss.

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