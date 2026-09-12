Al Khaleej vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Al Nassr will look to continue their strong start to the Saudi Pro League season when they travel to face Al Khaleej on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. bounced back from their first league defeat of the season by beating Abha 2-1 on Wednesday. Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 22nd minute before Abdullah Al-Hamdan doubled Al Nassr's advantage in the second half. Abha pulled one back through Nabil Fekir, but Al Nassr held on for all three points.

The result took Al Nassr's league record to five wins and one defeat from their opening six matches. They had earlier beaten Al Fateh, Al Riyadh, Al Ettifaq and Al Taawoun before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Al Ittihad. They have scored 15 goals and conceded six in the league so far.

Al Khaleej, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the campaign. They have drawn four and lost two of their six Saudi Pro League matches so far. Their latest game ended in a goalless draw against Al Riyadh, while they had previously suffered defeats against Neom SC and Al Hilal. Al Khaleej have scored just two goals and conceded nine in their opening six games.

Al Khaleej currently sit 13th in the 18-team Saudi Pro League table with four points, while Al Nassr are second with 15 points after their win over Abha. The gap between the two sides highlights the contrasting starts to the campaign ahead of their Matchday 7 clash.

Venue, Match Timing

The Al Khaleej vs Al-Nassr league match in the Saudi Pro League is scheduled to be played at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

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Predicted Lineups

Al Khaleej: Anthony Moris (GK), Saeed Al Hamsal, Bart Schenkeveld, Mohammed Khubrani, Rebocho, Georgios Masouras, Dimitros Kourbelis, Murad Al Hawsawi, Saleh Al Jamaan, Kostas Fortounis and Joshua King.

Al-Nassr: Bento (GK), Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Aiman Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix, Sadio Mane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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