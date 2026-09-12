Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 8 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity nearing its end, fans can expect more twists, big fights and surprises in the upcoming episodes.

Yhwach may have survived Episode 7, but the fight is still not over. Episode 8 will follow his next move and could lead to another major confrontation.

What Happened In Episode 7?

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Titiled The End 2, the episode follows Uryū as he returns to Yhwach's Seed of Destruction and joins Nelliel, Pesche, Dondochakka and Harribel. With the Rukon District sacrificed to keep the worlds balanced, Uryū works with Shunsui and Nanao to destroy the Seed by bringing down Yhwach's palace.

Meanwhile, Yhwach absorbs Ichigo's Quincy and Hollow powers and uses Auswählen to eliminate Lille, Gerard and Mimihagi. As Uryū, Harribel and Nelliel take him on, Pesche and Dondochakka help rescue Ichigo's group. Yhwach blocks Uryū's arrow with The Almighty, but Uryū uses Antithesis to reverse the attack. The blast destroys the Seed and distortions, though Yhwach survives and escapes through a portal.

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What To Expect From Episode 8?

Episode 8, The End Two World, is expected to shift the focus to Yhwach's next move after he absorbs Ichigo's powers. The episode may see him enter the Soul Society, where Aizen is waiting for him.

The episode could also reveal what happens to Uryū and whether Ichigo can recover his resolve and repair his broken Zanpakuto. With the final arc featuring several anime-original scenes, Episode 8 could take the story in unexpected directions.

Cast And Crew

The anime brings back characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki, and Ryuken Ishida.

The series is based on Tite Kubo's popular manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Tite Kubo has closely watched the adaptation and added new scenes that are only in the anime. Tomohisa Taguchi is the director, and Masaki Hiramatsu is the series composer.

Episode Schedule

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity consists of 10 episodes, with weekly releases.

Episode 1 - God of Thunder - Out now

Episode 2 - Son of Darkness - Out Now

Episode 3 - Blood for My Bone- Out Now

Episode 4 - The Perfect Crimson - Out Now

Episode 5 - Defend You - Out Now

Episode 6 - The End - Out Now

Episode 7 - The End 2 - Out Now

Episode 8 - The End Two World - September 12

Episode 9 - Untitled - September 19

Episode 10 (Finale) - Untitled - September 26

When, Where To Watch?

Viewers in India can watch the streaming of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 8 from 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday on the JioHotstar app and website in Japanese and Hindi.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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