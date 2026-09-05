Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 7 Release: Recap, Plot, When, Where To Watch?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity is moving closer to its final episode, but the battle against Yhwach is far from over. After Episode 6 delivered a series of shocking turns, Episode 7 is set to pick up from where the story left off.

What Happened In Episode 6?

In Episode 6, titled The End, the growing imbalance between the Three Worlds leads Akon to open a temporary gate to Hueco Mundo. Renji, Chad and Ganju reunite with Ichigo and Rukia as Ichigo prepares to become the new Soul King.

Just as Ichigo is about to take his place, Yhwach and an injured Orihime return. Haschwalth reveals that Uryū's Leiden Hant failed to destroy Yhwach's Almighty, allowing Yhwach to erase the future in which Orihime killed him. Haschwalth then uses his Balance to turn Uryū's luck into misfortune, but Uryū counters with Antithesis, switching their injuries.

Yhwach uses Auswählen to take Haschwalth's power and destroys Ichigo's Bankai and horn. He then kills Renji, Rukia, Chad and Ganju, leaving Ichigo devastated. As Haschwalth nears death, he asks Uryū to transfer his injuries to him and sends him to face Yhwach.

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What To Expect From Episode 7?

Episode 7, titled The End 2, may bring Uryū into the fight against Yhwach, as his Antithesis could be key to challenging the powerful Quincy leader. The episode could also return to the unresolved battles involving Grimmjow, Urahara, Byakuya, Toshiro and Zaraki, while Aizen remains another possible factor.

With Yhwach still in control, Episode 7 is expected to push the final battle forward.

Cast And Crew

The anime brings back characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Rukia Kuchiki, Uryu Ishida, Renji Abarai, Kisuke Urahara, Yoruichi Shihoin, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, Yhwach, Isshin Kurosaki, and Ryuken Ishida.

The series is based on Tite Kubo's popular manga and is produced by Pierrot Films. Tite Kubo has closely watched the adaptation and added new scenes that are only in the anime. Tomohisa Taguchi is the director, and Masaki Hiramatsu is the series composer.

Episode Schedule

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 - The Calamity consists of 10 episodes, with weekly releases.

Episode 1 - God of Thunder - Out now

Episode 2 - Son of Darkness - Out Now

Episode 3 - Blood for My Bone- Out Now

Episode 4 - The Perfect Crimson - Out Now

Episode 5 - Defend You - Out Now

Episode 6 - The End - Out Now

Episode 7 - The End 2 - September 5

Episode 8 - Untitled - September 12

Episode 9 - Untitled - September 19

Episode 10 (Finale) - Untitled - September 26

When, Where To Watch?

Viewers in India can watch the streaming of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Episode 7 from 8:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday on the JioHotstar app and website in Japanese and Hindi.

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Watch The Trailer Here:

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