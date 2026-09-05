Man-Eating Tiger Sparks Panic In Gadchiroli Villages After Repeated Livestock Attacks

Frequent sightings of a tiger and attacks on domestic livestock have triggered panic among residents of Pendhari, Gatta, Jarawandi and nearby villages in Dhanora taluka of Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, according to a report in NDTV.

Villagers have reported repeated tiger sightings in the area over the past few days, along with incidents in which cattle have been attacked and killed. The continued movement of the animal close to inhabited areas has raised concerns over the safety of residents and their livestock.

Regarding this, a Congress delegation met Chief Conservator of Forests G.P. Narawane and sought immediate intervention by the forest department.

The delegation demanded that a special team be deployed to closely monitor the tiger's movements in the Pendhari-Gatta belt. It also called for increased and regular patrolling in affected villages to prevent further attacks and reduce the risk to residents.

Residents have urged the authorities to step up surveillance and take necessary measures as tiger sightings continue to be reported from the area.

Recent Tiger Attack Incidents

A woman sanitation worker was killed on Sept. 2 after a tiger attacked her at the Nahargarh Biological Park In Jaipur, police said. According to preliminary reports, Sugna was cleaning enclosure No. 16 when the tiger, named Shivaji, attacked her. The other employees rushed to the spot after hearing her screams, but she had died by then. It is suspected that the tiger's enclosure was left open due to an oversight by a caretaker and the woman was sent inside for cleaning without ensuring that the animal had been secured.

Last month, a villager was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district near the Chhattisgarh border, prompting forest authorities to intensify surveillance in forest-fringe areas of Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki and Kanker districts.

The incident took place at Dolenda village in the Jarawandi area of Gadchiroli. The man had gone towards the forest on Wednesday morning when he was attacked by a tiger and died at the spot.

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