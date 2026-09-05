Changed Jobs? Don’t Withdraw Your EPF: Here’s What Happens To Your PF Money

Changing jobs is an important career milestone. New role, new team, new salary, new opportunities. Amid this, employees often overlook their Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) savings. There is a common misconception that the PF balance automatically moves to the new employer on switching jobs.

In reality, the balance needs to be transferred, subject to the applicable EPFO process. Your Universal Account Number (UAN), however, remains the same throughout your working life and can be linked to your new employer.

If you leave one EPF-covered company and join another, continuing your EPF contributions through the new employer is generally the preferred route. If you move to self-employment or a job that is not covered by EPF, fresh mandatory contributions may stop, but your existing PF balance does not simply disappear.

Also Read: Missed EPF Contributions For Years? Here's What Happens To Your PF And Pension Benefits

What Happens to Your PF Money?

Your UAN stays active: Your Universal Account Number (UAN), a permanent ID number for your career, stays the same and continues to serve as the common account identifier across employers.

Interest keeps growing: Existing PF balance can continue earning interest even when it is not being actively contributed to, subject to applicable EPFO rules.

Service time counts: Previous service can also be carried forward when your PF is properly transferred, helping maintain continuity of your EPF record.

Why transferring PF is usually better than withdrawing?

Instead of taking out the entire PF balance whenever you change jobs, transferring it to the new employer can help you maintain a consolidated retirement corpus.

EPF is designed as a long-term retirement savings vehicle. On withdrawing, you may lose the power of compounding and reduce the amount available for retirement. EPF withdrawals before completing five years of continuous service can have tax implications. Taking out your fund can reset your pension-related benefits.

Transferring your PF balance to your new employer, on the other hand, helps you keep your PF records consolidated, continue building your retirement savings, preserve eligible service continuity, avoid unnecessary withdrawals, and reduce complications when making future claims or transfers.

How to transfer EPF to your new employer?

Employees who have joined a new EPF-covered company can initiate an online transfer through the EPFO Member Portal.

Step 1: Go to the EPFO Member Portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

Step 2: Log in using your UAN, password, and captcha.

Step 3: Then, go to Online Services and select one member one EPF account / Transfer Request.

Step 4: Now, you may need to select the previous and current PF accounts, verify your details and submit the request.

Depending on the authentication and attestation route, the transfer request may require approval from the previous or current employer. Before initiating the process, make sure your UAN, Aadhaar and other KYC details are correctly updated.

Important Documents To Keep Ready

Before applying for PF withdrawal or transfer, keep these documents ready:

Aadhaar card

PAN card

UAN details

Bank passbook or cancelled cheque

Previous employer details

Exit or relieving letter, if required

Salary slips or service proof, in case of disputes

Also Read: Rs 10,000 SIP With A 10% Annual Step-Up: How Much Could You Have After 20 Years?

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