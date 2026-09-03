Rs 10,000 SIP With A 10% Annual Step-Up: How Much Could You Have After 20 Years?

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are a popular way for investors to build long-term wealth through regular investments in mutual funds. But not many know that increasing the SIP amount every year can help create a significantly larger corpus over the long term. This strategy is known as a Step-Up SIP.



In a regular SIP, you invest the same amount every month. A Step-Up SIP, on the other hand, allows you to increase your monthly investment at regular intervals, generally by a fixed percentage or amount.



What Is A Step-Up SIP?

As your salary and income increase over time, your ability to invest can also improve. A Step-Up SIP allows you to gradually increase your investment, without putting pressure on your monthly budget.

For example, if you start with a Rs 10,000 monthly SIP and opt for a 10% annual step-up, your monthly investment would become Rs 11,000 in the second year and Rs 12,100 in the third year. The amount would continue increasing by 10% every year.

Assuming an average annual return of 12%, this strategy could potentially help a Rs 10,000 starting SIP grow to around Rs 1.86 crore after 20 years.



Over the 20-year period, the total amount invested would be approximately Rs 68.73 lakh, while the estimated gains could be around Rs 1.18 crore.

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How Does A Step-Up SIP Deliver Bigger Returns?

Consider an investor who puts Rs 10,000 every month for 20 years without increasing the contribution and earns an assumed annual return of 12%.



Monthly SIP: Rs 10,000 per month



Time period: 20 years



Interest rate: 12% per annum.



Total investment value: Rs 24 lakh



Estimated returns: Rs 75.91 lakh



Final Corpus: Rs 99.9 lakh



Now consider the same investor using a 10% annual Step-Up SIP. The monthly investment increases every year while the accumulated money continues to benefit from compounding.



Monthly SIP: Rs 10,000



Annual step-up: 10%



Investment period: 20 years



Assumed return: 12% per annum



Total investment: Around Rs 68.7 lakh



Estimated gains: Around Rs 1.18 crore



Final corpus: Around Rs 1.86 crore



Who Should Opt For A Step-Up SIP?

A Step-Up SIP can be useful for investors who expect their income to increase over time and want to gradually raise their investments. It may be particularly suitable for:

Young professionals expecting salary increments every year

Investors building a long-term retirement corpus

Parents saving for their children's higher education

People planning for major long-term financial goals

Investors looking to increase investments to counter inflation

Individuals who want to increase their equity mutual fund exposure gradually

Most importantly, investors must choose a step-up percentage that remains comfortable even when expenses rise.

ALSO READ: Rs 10,000 Monthly SIP? A 5% Step-Up Can Increase Your Retirement Corpus By Rs 83 Lakh

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