Buy, Sell Or Hold: Kalyan Jewellers, Coal India, Solar Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery, Kaynes Technology — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Coal India Limited at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Solar Industries India Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Kaynes Technology India Ltd.?

G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research and Kush Bohra, Founder Kushbohra.Com provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Coal India Limited (CMP: Rs 418.50)

Kush: Hold

Don't see a very big upside on Coal India.

Early indications of trend picking up in Coal India.

Hold with a stop loss of Rs 385-390. Exit when it breaks these levels.

Chokkalingam: Hold

Coal India is entering a massive structural change in a positive way.

Company is getting into non coal minerals and have acquired some assets both domestic and foreign.

Coal India is planning to renewable energy from 8000-9000 MW.

Stock might not reward immediately and may even correct in the short-term.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 587.65)

Chokkalingam: Book profit on rise

Kalyan Jeweller has done very well but t has run-up a lot.

Gold price might correct at least 5-10% in the next 6-12 months.

Volume of sales have also come down. Book profits.

Solar Industries India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 21,455.00)

Kush: Hold, Buy on dips

Stock is close to overheated levels. Momentum has been fantastic.

From these levels, fresh additions will not give risk reward ratio which will be too favourable.

Can consider adding at Rs 18,000-19,000.

Don't add right now just hold and buy on dips.

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Kaynes Technology India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 3,508.50)

Kush: Avoid

Multiple technical negative events, failure from 20 and 200 DMA.

Stock has fizzled out. Not a great set-up.

Avoid Kaynes Tech for now.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,283.50)

Kush: Hold

Thangamayil has a way of consolidating for a very long time.

Look for a uptick sign in Thangamayil. Start accumulating at these levels.

Hold with a tight stop loss of Rs 4,650-4,700 zone

HDB Financial Services Ltd. (CMP: Rs 691.75)

Chokkalingam: Buy for long-term.

Competition has intensified in the space.

Stock trading around three times price to book value.

Not a great wealth creating stock but can give stable returns in long-term.

Persistent Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 5,621.50)

Kush: Hold

Company board has given its approval for long-term debt financing not exceeding $1,250 million

Stock has made smart recovery from Rs 5,500 levels.

Continue to hold with a stop loss of Rs 5,400.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) (CMP: Rs 4,776.00)

Chokkalingam: Hold

Extremely bullish on the stock. Order book is good.

Sitting on cash from advances from customer which is more than annual sales.

Preferred stock compared to small-caps defence stock for long-term.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.



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