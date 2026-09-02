Buy, Sell Or Hold: IndiGo, Maruti Suzuki, Biocon, LIC, Hindustan Copper, Bharat Dynamics — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. ? Should you hold shares of Biocon Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of ?

Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha, Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder and Head Research AvinashMentor Research Services, and Gaurang Shah, Senior Vice-President, Geojit Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) (CMP: 4,936.00)

Rajesh: Wait and watch

Chart structure, the fuel hike prices have impacted the stock.

A topping formation is seen on the charts. Check charts at Rs 4,750 levels.

Expect further downside. Momentum is negative.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 12,654.00)

Avinash: Hold

Average the stock if time-frame is 12-15 months.

August numbers have not been upto expectations.

Core demand on ground continues to be solid.

Some sort of correction has happened but September will be a better month.

Life Insurance Corporation of India. (LIC) (CMP: Rs 410.00)

Avinash: Hold

LIC has shown very strong numbers in Q1.

Accumulate for 12-18 months to create an alpha.

Stay invested for 12-18 months.

Biocon Ltd. (CMP: Rs 399.90)

Rajesh: Hold

Stock is hovering around strong support.

On the daily chart, 200 DMA is placed around Rs 390.

Hold with a stop loss below Rs 390.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. (CMP: Rs 518.80)

Gaurang: Don't buy

Stock correction was because of OFS, offloading and difference in pricing etc etc.

Positive on metal sector - both ferrous and non-ferrous.

Hindalco would be a better option.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,240.00)

Gaurang: Strong performer

Positive on the defence stocks.

Recent missile transfer technology will benefit Bharat Dynamics, BEL for long-term.

Order book is very good. Execution capabilities is up to the mark.

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