Maruti Suzuki Eeco Hits Major Milestone, Sales Cross 15 Lakh Units

Maruti Suzuki India, the largest passenger car maker in the country, announced that its Eeco model has crossed a major sales milestone, with cumulative sales of the van surpassing 15 lakh units in India since its launch in January 2010.

This sales milestone reflects the model's sustained demand across families, small businesses and institutions, with its combination of space, practicality and versatility helping it maintain a strong position in India's van segment.

Eeco Adds Latest 5 Lakh Units In 3.5 Years

This 15-lakh sales milestone of Eeco came with individual successive milestones. While the first 5 lakh units took eight years, the next 5 lakh were sold in less than five years. The latest 5 lakh units were added in around three-and-a-half years, making it the fastest 5 lakh milestone in the model's journey.

The model is offered in a 13-variant portfolio covering passenger, Tour V, ambulance and cargo applications. The company has also introduced the Eeco Star Edition, featuring 18 exterior and interior accessories, to mark the 15-lakh sales milestone.

“The 15 lakh sales milestone is a celebration of the progress of our customers and the enduring trust they have placed in Eeco. From families experiencing the joy of mobility, to entrepreneurs building their businesses and institutions delivering essential services, Eeco has played many roles in the lives of its customers. Its deep connection with Bharat is reflected in the fact that 65% of Eeco sales came from rural markets in FY 2025- 26, while 55% of customers are first-time buyers and over 51% are business owners,” said Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Maruti Suzuki Production Volume In August

In a separate filing, Maruti Suzuki intimated about its produced 12,559 Eeco units in August 2026, compared with 11,243 units in August 2025, marking an increase of around 12%. Overall passenger vehicle production stood at 217,881 units, up from 155,238 units a year earlier, while total production including light commercial vehicles rose to 221,613 units from 158,202 units a year ago.

Maruti Suzuki August Sales

Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday had reported a total sales of 219,220 units in August 2026, compared with 180,683 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales, including sales to other OEMs, stood at 185,376 units, while exports were 33,844 units.

Eeco sales during the month stood at 11,961 units, compared with 10,785 units in Aug. 2025. The company also crossed the 1-million-unit total sales mark within the first five months of FY27, with cumulative April-Aug. sales at 1,143,365 units.

Share Price Movement

Even though the company posted major milestones and both production and sales surged during August, Maruti Suzuki stock price has declined over 2% in intraday trade on Wednesday to Rs 12,678 a piece on NSE.

The stock has shed over 24% in this calendar year so far, and is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 28.4 times, with a market capitalization of Rs 3,98,599.58 crore.

Also Read: Why Is Maruti Suzuki Share Price Falling Over 4% After August Sales Data?

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