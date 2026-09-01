Why Is Maruti Suzuki Share Price Falling Over 4% After August Sales Data?

Maruti Suzuki share price slipped over 4% on Tuesday after the company reported its monthly sales data, with a sequential drop in car sales. The auto stock declined as much as 4.62% to Rs 12,856 apiece on the BSE.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country's largest passenger car maker, sold a total of 2,19,220 units in August 2026, a growth of 21.32% from 1,80,683 units sold in the same month last year.

However, the company's total sales declined 9.19% from 2,41,421 units sold in the month of July 2026.

Total domestic sales increased 28.60% to 1,85,376 units from 1,44,145 units, while exports declined 7.37% to 33,844 units from 36,538 units, year-on-year (YoY).

The company's total sales in the month of August included domestic sales of 1,80,078 units, sales to other OEM of 5,298 units and exports of 33,844 units.

The company surpassed the milestone of 1 million units in total sales within the first five months of FY 2026-27.

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Domestic passenger vehicle sales, excluding light commercial vehicles and OEM sales, surged 34.8% to 1,76,971 units in August 2026 from 1,31,278 units in the same month last year.

Sales of utility vehicles jumped to 79,045 units during the month under review from 54,043 units in August 2025. The category includes Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris and XL6.

The company sold a total of 3,107 units of its Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) Super Carry, up from 2,772 units in the year-ago period.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Outlook

Maruti Suzuki share price has witnessed a rising trendline breakdown on the daily chart and has slipped below key short- and long-term moving averages, indicating a deterioration in its technical setup, noted Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

“The RSI has moved below the 30 mark, signalling strong bearish momentum, while the rising ADX points to increasing trend strength. The stock is also trading below the lower Bollinger Band, a setup often observed during the early stages of a strong directional move,” said Shah.

According to him, the Rs 13,450 – Rs 13,500 zone is likely to act as an immediate resistance, and the bearish bias is expected to remain intact as long as Maruti Suzuki stock price trades below this zone.

At 1:45 PM, Maruti Suzuki share price was trading 3.69% lower at Rs 12,983.00 apiece on the BSE.

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