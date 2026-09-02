Tukaram Mundhe's Loose Oil Ban Crackdown Put On Hold, Traders Get Respite From FDA Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has given traders selling loose edible oil a one-year breather, putting enforcement action on hold after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cracked down on the practice over safety and adulteration concerns.

Fadnavis announced the decision on Tuesday after meeting loose edible oil traders at Mantralaya. The government will use the one-year period to help traders shift to systems that comply with food safety rules, but Fadnavis made it clear that there will be no extension once the year is over.

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“Enforcement action against the sale of loose edible oil would be kept in abeyance for one year for the time being. However, there would be no further extension after this period, and compliance with the law would be mandatory,” Fadnavis said, according to PTI.

The decision follows a crackdown led by FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, who had urged consumers last month to avoid buying loose or unsealed edible oil, warning that it could pose safety risks. The FDA had also issued a compliance order after finding violations, including cases of adulteration.

The government had earlier said it wanted to find a middle ground between enforcing food safety rules and protecting traders who have relied on the traditional practice for years.

Two committees to look at traders' concerns

Fadnavis has now ordered the formation of two committees to work out how traders can make the transition without being forced out of business.

One committee will look at the problems faced by traders using traditional practices and suggest ways to help them comply with the law. The second will examine the facilities needed by sellers, manufacturers, repackaging businesses and other stakeholders.

Both committees have been asked to consult traders and other stakeholders and submit their recommendations within a month, according to PTI.

The government has also said it will look at providing financial and logistical support, including grants or subsidies where needed. Assistance could include help with setting up quality-testing systems, packaging facilities and other infrastructure.

Fadnavis said the government was aware that loose oil remains a common choice, particularly in rural areas, while thousands of traders depend on the business.

“There is a demand for and a need for loose edible oil even in rural areas. At the same time, the livelihoods of many traders depend on this business. Therefore, it is necessary to find an appropriate balance between the law and the needs of ordinary citizens,” he said.

He added that the aim was not to take away traders' livelihoods, but to give them time to move to legally compliant practices.

What is the point of the crackdown

The dispute began with a practice that has been common in Maharashtra for years. The Centre introduced rules regulating the sale of loose edible oil in 2011 over public health concerns. The Central Advisory Committee later issued directions for tighter implementation, followed by four notifications up to August 28, 2020.

Maharashtra currently has 2,103 licensed businesses dealing in loose edible oil, according to PTI. Of these, 370 are licensed to sell edible oil after repackaging, while 489 hold licences for edible oil production.

For now, the government's decision means these traders get a year to change how they operate. After that, however, the rules will have to be followed without another extension.

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