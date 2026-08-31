Rs 1 Lakh Or Rs 10 Lakh: Which Financial Milestone Should You Target First

Building wealth is a gradual process, with each financial milestone laying the groundwork for the next. For many Indian households, the first step is deciding whether to aim for Rs 1 lakh in savings or set a bigger target, such as Rs 10 lakh. While the larger goal may seem more appealing, financial experts generally recommend starting small and building up over time.

A financial goal is simply a specific amount of money set aside for a particular purpose within a defined timeframe. With inflation continuing to reduce the value of money, having a clear plan for future expenses has become increasingly important in 2026.

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Goal-based financial planning focuses on funding important life milestones rather than simply chasing investment returns. It can also reduce financial stress by giving every rupee a clear purpose.

This guide tells you why starting with Rs 1 lakh can be the more practical first step and how it can help you progress towards the Rs 10 lakh milestone.

Why Target Rs 1 Lakh First?

Creates a safety cushion: The first Rs 1 lakh is an important foundation for your financial journey. It can serve as an initial emergency cushion, helping you deal with smaller unexpected expenses without forcing you into debts or loans.

Builds confidence: Reaching this milestone can also build confidence and encourage a consistent savings habit. The process teaches financial discipline and supports the importance of investing or saving regularly. For those investing through systematic investment plans (SIPs), staying consistent can also help investors benefit from rupee-cost averaging over time.

Shifts your mindset: More importantly, having a cash cushion can change how you deal with financial surprises. A sudden repair bill, medical expense or other unplanned cost may feel less overwhelming when some money is already set aside.

Moving to the Rs 10 Lakh Milestone

Engages compounding: Once the Rs 1 lakh milestone is achieved, the next target can be Rs 10 lakh. The journey from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 10 lakh is where consistent savings and the power of compounding start becoming visible.

Relies on active savings: Reaching Rs 10 lakh still depends heavily on how much you save. In the early stages, your income and monthly contributions generally do most of the work, while investment returns become increasingly important as your corpus grows.

Increase your savings: After building the initial cushion, focus on increasing your savings rate rather than simply increasing your spending as your salary grows. Keep fixed expenses under control and direct a portion of every salary increment towards your financial goals.

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In a nutshell, the Rs 1 lakh milestone should come first because it creates the financial cushion needed to achieve the Rs 10 lakh target with greater confidence and stability.

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