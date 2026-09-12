Bank Holiday Sept. 14: Banks To Remain Closed In These Cities For Ganesh Chaturthi, Hartalika And More

Banks in several cities across India will remain closed on Sept. 14 for Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Vinayaka Chaturthi and Hartalika, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. The affected centres include Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada.

Banks will remain open in most other centres on Sept. 14, subject to the RBI's centre-wise holiday calendar.

Branch services in these centres will remain unavailable on Sept. 14 as banks observe the holiday listed by the RBI under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Counter services, including cash deposits, cheque-related services and other in-person transactions, will be unavailable throughout the day.

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Bank Holiday Calendar For September 2026

Sept. 11: Banks in Rajasthan will stay shut on account of elections in the jurisdiction of Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Sept. 12: Banks in Assam will observe bank closures for the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Sept. 14: Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada will remain closed for Ganesh Chaturthi/Ganesh Puja/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Hartalika.

Sept. 15: Places such as Gujarat, Odisha, and Goa will observe bank closures for Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Nuakhai/Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd Day).

Sept. 21: Banks in Assam and Kerala will mark the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva/Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

Sept. 22: Banks in Jharkhand will remain closed on account of Karma Puja.

Sept. 23: Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for the Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

Sept. 25: Banks in Sikkim will stay shut for Indrajatra festivities.

Bank holidays do not bring essential banking services to a complete standstill. While physical branches remain shut on designated holidays, customers can still access key facilities through internet banking, official mobile apps and ATMs. These channels allow users to make electronic payments and transfers, as well as withdraw cash when required.

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