Toxic Vs Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection: Spiritual Drama Maintains Strong Lead Over Yash Starrer

Hanuman Ansh continues its phenomenal box-office run, with the devotional drama earning significantly more than Yash-starrer Toxic on Friday. While Toxic collected Rs 0.26 crore on Day 17, Hanuman Ansh raked in Rs 10.50 crore on Day 36 in India, over 40 times Toxic's Day 17 collection. The performance highlights the film's extraordinary staying power at the box office.

Toxic Day 17 Collection

According to Sacnilk, Toxic collected Rs 0.26 crore net in India on Day 17, across 274 shows. The figure represents a 33.3% decline from the Rs 0.39 crore earned on Day 16.

With its Day 17 collection, Toxic's India net collection has reached Rs 248.50 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 296.60 crore. The film also added Rs 43.50 crore from overseas markets on Day 17, taking its overseas gross to Rs 340.10 crore.

The Hindi and Kannada versions continued to drive Toxic's domestic performance. The Hindi version earned Rs 0.02 crore from 60 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 43%. The Kannada version collected Rs 0.24 crore from 214 shows, with the occupancy at 17.3%.

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Hanuman Ansh Shows Fifth-Week Momentum

Meanwhile, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 10.50 crore net on Day 36, across 5,743 shows in India. The film's India net collection has now reached Rs 173.63 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 205.15 crore.

The Day 36 collection marks a 5% jump from the previous day's Rs 10 crore, underlining the film's strong momentum even in its fifth week.

Hanuman Ansh recorded an overall occupancy of 41.54% on Day 36. Morning shows registered 13.54% occupancy, which increased to 39.46% in the afternoon and 46.15% in the evening. Night shows witnessed the strongest demand, with occupancy reaching an impressive 60.54%.

The film's performance is particularly noteworthy given its reported budget of around Rs 2 crore. Hanuman Ansh opened to just Rs 10 lakh on its first day but gradually gained momentum through positive word of mouth.

Hanuman Ansh Beats Toxic Despite a Much Wider Release

The difference is even more notable given the scale of their releases. Toxic had thousands more shows across multiple languages, while Hanuman Ansh has posted strong numbers with a much smaller release.

The gap was visible earlier too. On Day 7, Toxic earned Rs 7.85 crore net from 12,894 shows. On the same calendar day, Hanuman Ansh, then on Day 26, collected Rs 8.50 crore from 7,008 shows, almost half the number of shows.

Directed by Geethu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film, set in post-independence Goa, was reportedly made on a budget of around Rs 500 crore.

Toxic opened with an estimated Rs 120.75 crore gross on Day 1 from 24,579 shows, with a blended occupancy of 56.1%. Its worldwide gross reached Rs 322 crore after eight days, according to figures cited from Sacnilk.

Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has continued to hold up strongly at the box office. On Day 36, it collected Rs 10.50 crore, more than 40 times Toxic's Rs 0.26 crore on Day 17, showing how strongly the film has held up deep into it

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