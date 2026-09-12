'Sardar 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthi's Spy Thriller Witnesses A 45.6% Drop At The Box Office

Sardar 2 continued its theatrical run on its second day, with the film witnessing a drop in its India collection. The Tamil sequel maintained its presence across theatres as it moved into its first weekend.

Sardar 2 Box Office Collection Day 2

Sardar 2 earned Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Day 2, taking its total India net collection to Rs 6.95 crore. Sacnilk reported an India gross of Rs 8.15 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 1 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 10.65 crore.

The Day 2 collection registered a 45.6% drop compared to Day 1.

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The Tamil version earned Rs 1.75 crore with 19% occupancy, while the Telugu version collected Rs 70 lakh at 20% occupancy.

Sardar 2 Box Office Summary

Sacnilk data shows that Sardar 2 opened with Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 1. The film recorded 24.5% overall occupancy across 3,950 shows. On its second day, it added another Rs 2.45 crore to its India net collection, the report stated.

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About Sardar 2

Sardar 2 is a Tamil spy-action thriller that continues the story of the 2022 film Sardar. P S Mithran has directed the sequel, with Karthi playing two characters, Agent Sardar Chandra Bose and Agent Vijay Prakash. S J Suryah appears as Black Dagger, while Rajisha Vijayan reprises her role as Indhrani.

The cast also includes Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Nassar, Ashish Vidhyarthi, Yogi Babu, Nizhalgal Ravi, Achyuth Kumar, Avinash, Babu Antony, Balaji Sakthivel, Devadarshini, Chinni Jayanth and Jean Paul Lal.

The screenplay is by Nambi, while P S Mithran, Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi have worked on the story. Produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and IVY Entertainment, Sardar 2 arrived in theatres on September 10 in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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