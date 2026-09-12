Haiwaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Records Muted Opening

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan starrer Haiwaan is off to a slow start at the box office. The film arrived at the theatres with high expectations, as it brings Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan back together on screen after 17 years.

Box Office Collection Day 1

On Day 1, Haiwaan has collected a net of Rs 3 crore in India across 7,224 shows, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This takes the film's total India gross collection to Rs 3.60 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 3 crore.

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Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 1 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to Rs 4.60 crore. The film ran across 7,24 shows in India, with an occupancy rate of 11%.

On Day 1, the Hindi 2D version registered 12.42% overall occupancy. The morning shows registered 5.92% occupancy, followed by 12.15% in the afternoon. The evening occupancy stood at 12%, while the night shows recorded 18.15%, according to Sacnilk.

About Haiwan

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is an Hindi action-crime thriller movie. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, along with Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher and Sharib Hashmi. Mohanlal will also make a cameo appearance.

The film is produced by Venkat K Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The film was released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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